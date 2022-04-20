WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police have shut down the Mass Pike (I-90) in both directions due to a police pursuit.

The vehicle stopped on I-90 westbound just before Exit 3 in Stockbridge. The Massachusetts State Police said in a tweet that negotiators were on their way to attempt to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully.

As of 9:22 a.m., the suspect has surrendered and is in custody according to the State Police.

The image shows the police activity on the Mass Pike in the West Stockbridge area from the State Police Watch Center by the Air Wing.

Massachusetts State Police

According to a tweet by Massachusetts Transportation (MassDOT), at around 8:45 a.m. I-90 in both directions was closed near Lee and West Stockbridge due to police activity. Drivers were urged to take an alternate route.

