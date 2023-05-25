SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — The former president of the Somers Parent Teacher Organization is now facing a first-degree larceny charge for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 during her time leading the volunteer group.

Marissa Marks is accused of taking $20,850 from the PTO’s account between June 2020 and July 2022, and cost the organization an additional $1,425 in overdraft fees, according to police documents.

Marissa Marks (Source: Connecticut State Police)

Marks, who was elected president in May 2019, served for three years before she admitted that she’d used the group’s debit card for personal purchases, according to information released by the Connecticut State Police.

When she apologized to the volunteers, she was told that “it would be best if she did not run again,” according to the documents. She then asked if the PTO could resolve the issue internally before the start of the school year.

Scholastic called the PTO in December of last year to say that it wasn’t paid for a November 2021 book fair, according to police documents. Marks claimed she’d mailed the check for it, but didn’t.

Marks repeatedly claimed that Scholastic must have lost checks or put them in the wrong accounts, according to police documents. She later said that she found the missing $8,500 that was owed in her kitchen closet.

She’s also accused of spending $12,186.90 in PTO funds for personal purchases. She spent thousands on Amazon and at Costco, with lower amounts scattered at various other stores like Yankee Candle, Staples, Stop & Shop, Home Depot, Party City, a veterinarian and a nail salon.