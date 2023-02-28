NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested after police found drugs during a traffic stop in Northampton on Monday night.

According to the Northampton Police Department, at around 7:40 p.m., officers stopped a car for its revoked registration for insurance cancellation. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Springfield, was identified as the registered owner, and the passenger was identified as a 53-year-old man from Springfield.

During the investigation, officers found a large amount of suspected heroin and cocaine. The passenger was arrested without incident however, the driver allegedly would not comply. He resisted being placed in handcuffs and continued to fight with officers trying to get back into his car.

Northampton police thank a tow truck driver from Ernie’s Towing that saw the struggle and assisted the officers. Additional officers arrived and the driver was arrested.

Police seized a loaded firearm containing 13 rounds of ammunition, over 90 grams of suspected cocaine, over 250 bags of suspected heroin, over $2,700, two scales, eight cell phones, a rifle sight and ballistic body armor from inside the vehicle.

The driver is being held on $50,000 bail, and charged with the following:

Trafficking in Cocaine 36-100 grams

Possession to Distribute a Class A Substance

Possession of a Class B Substance

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

Carrying a Firearm Without a License

Possession of Ammunition Without an FID Card

Use of Body Armor in the Commission of a Felony

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon

Possession of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Assault and Battery on a Police Officer (2 counts)

Resisting Arrest

Disorderly Conduct while Armed

3 Motor Vehicle charges

The passenger is being held on $25,000 bail, and charged with the following:

Trafficking in Cocaine 36-100 grams

Possession to Distribute a Class A Substance

Possession of a Class A Substance

A 22News viewer, Robert Rooney, emailed a video of about 15 police cruisers and a fire truck surrounding a vehicle at around 7 p.m.

Screenshot of video sent to 22News from Robert Rooney

Massachusetts State Police assisted Northampton police on King Street as well as covering additional calls for service for more than two hours.