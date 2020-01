Police say a person barricaded inside a Hingham, Massachusetts home fired a gun at responding officers but there were no reports of injuries.

Hingham police said on Twitter that the person was inside the Hingham home alone. The person fired on a responding SWAT team. Neighbors have been evacuated from their homes and a reverse 911 call was sent to residents in the area of the Hingham Shipyard to shelter in place and to stay away from windows. Police say negotiations are underway.