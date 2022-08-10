WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield Police are searching for a suspect that stole a leaf blower from a landscaping company Wednesday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m., a man walked up to a landscaping company’s trailer on Bartlett Street and allegedly stole a Husqvarna leaf blower. Police say he was wearing tan cargo shorts and a black hoody with his hood up in the summer weather.

The Westfield Police Department is aware the photos are poor quality but say they hope they can help identity this suspect, “While we are aware that most people will not have any idea who this person is, someone who knows him could see this poor quality picture and know right then who it is. This is why we post even the worst quality images.”

Credit: Westfield Police Department

Credit: Westfield Police Department

Credit: Westfield Police Department

If you have any information on the suspect, you are asked to contact the Westfield Police Department.