SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify a person that allegedly stole a wallet found inside a store.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, on July 29th a victim dropped their wallet inside a store at the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Union Street. The victim realized later the wallet was missing and returned to the store but it was already gone. The victim reported the incident one week later to the police.

Springfield detectives went to the store and checked surveillance cameras which identified a possible suspect in the theft. Police say the wallet, ID’s, debit card and an unknown amount of cash was taken.





If you have any information on the incident or the suspect, you are asked to contact the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to CRIMES (274637) by texting SOLVE plus your tip.