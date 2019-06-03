Police: Thief targeted locked, unlocked cars at East Longmeadow park

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A man believed to be driving a 2019 Lincoln smashed the windows of a half-dozen cars, as well as stealing from unlocked cars at East Longmeadow’s Center Field on Saturday.

Local parent Tim Garstka is angry at what happened and the way it happened. “One of the mom’s said she thought she saw a car get broken into,” he recalled. “I went to check it out. Sure enough, there was a window broken. There were multiple windows broken.”

East Longmeadow Police Sergeant Daniel Bruno told 22News that Hartford Police found the getaway car, but the thief is still on the loose.

Sgt. Bruno said smashing car windows is something a thief will only do during the daytime. At night, they mainly target unlocked cars.

“It looks like they used some sort of window punch device to get into the vehicle,” Bruno explained. “And they were targeting purses and handbags.”

For some parents, the ugly weekend incident is a reminder to always lock their cars no matter where they are, and to keep their valuables out of view should a thief smash a window during the daytime.

