STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sturbridge police are looking to identify two people in relation to a shoplifting incident on Wednesday.

Police say the two people in the photos below were allegedly involved in a shoplifting at the Staples in Sturbridge around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Credit: Sturbridge Police Department

Anyone with information on either suspect is asked to contact Sturbridge Police Officer Zachary Marderosian at 508-347-2525 ext. 364