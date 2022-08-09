SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved in an incident where a McDonald’s employee was shot with a BB gun.
Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 a driver in a blue Ford entered the McDonald’s drive-thru at 782 State Street. After receiving their order, the driver pulled the vehicle forward and a passenger in the back seat allegedly took out a BB gun and shot the employee approximately 10 times.
If you have any information on the incident or the suspects, you are asked to contact the Springfield Poice Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637) by texting SOLVE plus your message.