SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two people involved in an incident where a McDonald’s employee was shot with a BB gun.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh said around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 a driver in a blue Ford entered the McDonald’s drive-thru at 782 State Street. After receiving their order, the driver pulled the vehicle forward and a passenger in the back seat allegedly took out a BB gun and shot the employee approximately 10 times.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Credit: Springfield Police Department

If you have any information on the incident or the suspects, you are asked to contact the Springfield Poice Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355. You can also anonymously text a tip to CRIMES (274637) by texting SOLVE plus your message.