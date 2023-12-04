EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have identified the vehicle they believe drove away after hitting a pedestrian on Elm Street in East Longmeadow last month.

According to East Longmeadow Police Lt. Steven Manning, at around 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, November, 16th officers were called to the area of Elm Street and Hanward Hill for a report of an adult woman lying in the roadway who may have been struck by a vehicle.

The investigation indicated that the woman’s vehicle had run out of gas and she was attempting to flag down drivers looking for help when she was hit by a car that left the scene. Police believe that the suspected vehicle may be a Mercedes that will have front-end damage.

Lt. Manning did not specify the vehicle believed to be involved was a Mercedes they were originally looking for. They are conducting forensic and DNA analysis from the suspected vehicle as well as linking evidence found on Elm Street. The police will provide more information as the investigation continues and the vehicle operator can be positively identified.

The condition of the woman hit by the vehicle is unknown at this time, she was taken to the hospital in stable condition.