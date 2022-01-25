Police warn of catalytic converter thefts in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — The Adams Police Department is warning of catalytic converter thefts in Adams and the surrounding area. Catalytic convertors were also reported stolen from buses in Holyoke.

Police said at least one man gets out of a dark color sedan and removes the converters from the bottom of vehicles. The sedan was last known to be traveling northbound on Route 8 the night of January 24 and early morning of January 25.

If anyone has any information, you can call the Adams Police Department at (413) 743-1212 and ask for the detective.

Suggestions to prevent catalytic converter thefts

The Adams Police Department gave the following suggestions on how to protect your catalytic converter.