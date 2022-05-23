NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department is warning residents not to respond to a Facebook scam offering grant funding.

People in other communities report they were contacted through Facebook Messenger to apply for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). They asked for personal information.

CDBG grant funding is only available by applying through a municipality’s website or grant funding office, and only during a select period of time during the winter. CDBG staff does not solicit applicants or ask for personal information via personal messages, phone calls, or social media platforms.

If you receive one of these requests, you should disregard and delete.