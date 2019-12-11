Police warning residents of cable company scam

DEERFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Deerfield Police say residents have reported scam calls from someone acting as a representative from Comcast or DirecTV.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, a “representative” claiming they’re from Comcast or DirecTV will call and ask residents to pay several months upfront and if they do they’ll receive a deal. They then ask for gift cards as payment.

Police say the scammers have Comcast or DirecTV music playing in the background.

This is a scam and police are encouraging residents to not give out any personal information or gift cards.