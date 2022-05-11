BOSTON (AP) — A 25-year-old woman punched and robbed an 84-year-old man who uses a wheelchair near a Boston bus station after he refused to give her money, transit police said Tuesday.

The woman was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. Monday after boarding a bus at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s Nubian Square station, according to a statement from police.

The suspect approached the man in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood and requested money, police said.

When the man said he did not have money to give her she responded by “striking him in the face and head and removing money from the victim’s jacket pocket,” police said.

The woman then fled into the station and boarded a bus. Witnesses flagged down transit police officers who removed the suspect from the bus, recovered the victim’s money, and arrested her, police said.

She’s charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery on an elderly person. It was not clear if she had an attorney.