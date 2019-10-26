Police: Woman rams RV into Cannery Casino injuring 1 employee

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 50-year-old woman is facing charges after driving a Winnebago into the front of the Cannery Casino in North Las Vegas Friday morning.

According to North Las Vegas Police, the act was intentional and left a 66-year-old custodian who was in the path of the vehicle critically injured. The custodian was found trapped under the RV.

Boyd Gaming Corporation released the following statement:

“We’re very concerned for the welfare of our team member. We’re in touch with the team member and his family to make sure he is getting the best of care. He is our highest concern right now.” Boyd Gaming Corporation

Police said the woman was removed from the property Thursday night for trespassing and returned just before 6 a.m. and drove through the front entrance into the casino.

The woman, who has not been identified, is facing a charge of attempted murder. A portion of the casino is closed as the investigation continues.