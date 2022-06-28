WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman allegedly involved in shoplifting.

The woman pictured below is suspected of shoplifting a $400 air conditioner from a business on Memorial Avenue in West Springfield around 5:00 p.m. last Thursday. West Springfield police say the woman left in a blue four-door BMW.

Anyone with information on the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact West Springfield Detective Kennedy at 413-263-3210 ext. 229. You can also anonymously text-a-tip to 274637 by texting “SOLVE” plus your message.