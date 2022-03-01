ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a pre-term baby was found dead at Motel 6 in Enfield Tuesday morning.

According to the Enfield Police Department, at around 11 a.m. officers, EMS, and fire crews were called to the Motel 6 located on 11 Hazard Avenue in Enfield for what was initially described as a medical call for a “fall”. During the investigation, police found a deceased, apparently pre-term, baby.

No additional information has been released at this time. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Enfield Police Department personnel and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Squad.