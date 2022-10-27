MANCHESTER, NH (WWLP) – A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for the father charged with the murder of missing Harmony Montgomery is being held on Thursday.

On Monday, Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announced that 32-year-old Adam Montgomery was arrested for the murder of Harmony and additional related charges.

Harmony was last seen in 2019, when her biological father, Adam Montgomery, took custody after a time in Massachusetts foster care, but she wasn’t reported missing until 2021. In early January 2022, Adam Montgomery was arrested and charged in Manchester, New Hampshire with second-degree assault, interference with custody, and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the disappearance of Harmony.

Adam Montgomery is being charged with the following:

Second degree murder for recklessly causing the death of Harmony Montgomery, a person under 13 years of age, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life, by repeated striking Harmony Montgomery in the head with a closed fist, in Manchester on or about December 7, 2019; Falsifying physical evidence for purposely altering, destroying, concealing, or removing the body of Harmony Montgomery with a purpose to impair its verity or availability in an official proceeding or investigation, in Manchester between approximately December 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020; Abuse of corpse for purposely and unlawfully removing, concealing or destroying the corpse of Harmony Montgomery or any part thereof, in Manchester between approximately December 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020; and Tampering with witnesses or informants for purposely attempting to induce or otherwise cause Kayla Montgomery to testify or inform falsely, in Manchester between approximately December 7, 2019, and January 4, 2022.

If you have any information you are asked to call the 24-hour tip line at 603-203-6060.