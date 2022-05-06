LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow police are asking for the public’s help with information on an armed robbery at CVS Thursday night.

According to the Longmeadow Police Department, at around 6:45 p.m. officers were called to CVS at 410 Longmeadow Street for a report of an armed robbery. The Pharmacist was passed a note demanding drugs and implying the suspect had a weapon. The suspect took off with an undisclosed amount of prescription pills in a silver 2016-2018 Nissan Altima with a license plate in the left corner of the back window.

(Longmeadow Police Department)

(Longmeadow Police Department)

(Longmeadow Police Department)

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 5’2”-5’6” in height, thin build, wearing black pants, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, black hiking-type shoes, and he wore a KN95 face mask.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Detective Bureau at 413-567-3311 extension 9157, and can remain anonymous.