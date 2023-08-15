BOSTON (WWLP) – A Boston man was sentenced on Monday for unlawfully a possessing firearm and ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

According to the Department of Justice, 45-year-old Kenji Ingram of Boston pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition back in May.

In August of 2020, he was found with a Charter Arms Bulldog Pug .44 special caliber revolver and five rounds of ammunition as he was sitting on a bench in the South Bay shopping mall area. Ingram was on probation at the time in connection with a state felony assault conviction, along with being on pretrial release and electronic monitoring in connection with state firearm and drug charges.

Due to him being a previous felon, Ingram is prohibited from having firearms and ammunition. Ingram was sentenced to 27 months in prison and three years of supervised release.