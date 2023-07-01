BOSTON (WWLP) – A Dorchester man was sentenced Thursday in Boston for unlawfully possessing firearms and ammunition as a previously convicted felon.

Kevin Blackmore, 45, pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition on March 7, according to the Department of Justice. On June 19, 2022, police were sent to a hotel in Sharon for a call for a possible disturbance that was involving two vehicles.

The female occupant of one of the vehicles asked for police assistance in collecting personal items from Blackmore, who was driving the second vehicle. When officers helped Blackmore in searching the vehicle for those items, they found a black Smith and Wesson .45 caliber semi-automatic firearm, a Taurus .9mm semi-automatic firearm, 97 rounds of .9mm ammunition, and 100 rounds of .45 caliber ammunition.

Blackmore has had several prior felony convictions since back to 1996 and going up through 2020, as a result, Blackmore is prohibited from possessing any firearms and ammunition. according to court records.

Blackmore has multiple convictions that have happened before for violent behavior, nine restraining orders involving eight different women, and a prior conviction for illegal possession of a firearm back in 2009.

Blackmore was sentenced to 30 months in prison and three years of supervised release.