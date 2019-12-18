Principal: North Attleboro sub removed after smoking pot in classroom

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A substitute teacher from North Attleboro High School is off the job after administrators learned he was allegedly smoking pot in front of a classroom full of students Monday morning.

Principal Peter Haviland said several students reported the substitute teacher — accusing him of smoking pot in a classroom where several students were present.

Haviland said administrators were able to quickly confirm the students’ reports and tells Eyewitness News the substitute teacher no longer works for the school department.

“The incident at North Attleborough High School was entirely unexpected and unprecedented and it was in no way a reflection of the great students, faculty, staff and families of this great school and community,” Haviland said in a statement.

Haviland did not identify the teacher but commended the group of students who reported him soon after the incident took place.

“The quick actions of the students to report their concerns is an accurate reflection of the values of this school and community and serves as comforting evidence demonstrating that our students share and uphold these common values of safety and appropriateness within our school,” Haviland said. “We are proud of our students and grateful to them for the level of maturity and courage they showed during this unfortunate and unprecedented experience.”

It’s unclear if the substitute teacher will be facing any criminal charges.