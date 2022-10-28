CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–A Chicopee man has been sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography.

Herve Plasse, age 67, was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised release Friday in Federal District Court in Springfield.

According to prosecutors, over 100 images of child pornography were found on Plasse’s computer during a search of his home in July 2015. He pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography in May 2022.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.