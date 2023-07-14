PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– A Pittsfield man was given a 10-to-15-year sentence in state prison for an attempted murder incident in 2021.

On Thursday in Berkshire Superior Court, Damien Greene pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Mayhem

Armed Assault with Intent to Murder

Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon-Causing Serious Bodily Injury

According to prosecutors, on May 20, 2021, Green was offered a ride home by two coworkers. On their way to Greene’s residence, the victim made a stop to purchase an item on Dalton Avenue, Pittsfield. The victim asked Greene if he would like him (the victim) to purchase something for Greene to which Greene responded yes. The victim purchased items for both himself and Greene then returned to his vehicle. When the victim asked Greene for reimbursement for the items Greene became angry.

During the drive, Greene’s behavior escalated. The victim told Greene if he did not calm down then he would have to get out of the vehicle. When driving down Plastics Avenue, the victim told the driver to pull over to let Greene out. Greene refused to exit the vehicle and instead locked himself in, yelling that he wanted his money back for the items the victim purchased for him. The victim got out and opened the backseat door in order to get Greene out of the car. Greene barged out and attacked the victim. During the attack Greene slashed the victim with a box cutter across his entire back then grabbed the victim and stabbed his neck and arm.

The victim was able to get back into the car and the driver sped away from the scene in the direction of Berkshire Medical Center. Upon arrival to the BMC emergency room, the victim was classified as a trauma 1 level response due to the trauma caused by his injuries and the threat of organ failure. The stab and slash wounds exposed two ribs, two vertebrae and sliced through muscle causing lasting effects. The victim received over 100 staples and stitches to address the multiple slash and stab wounds.

Greene was arrested the following day and had a box cutter in his possession at that time. The defendant has a history of violent behaviors including assault on men and women, being hostile with police and drug distribution, and has already served time in state prison for a prior conviction.