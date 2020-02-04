Prosecutors: Couple hid daughter’s body in attic after 2017 death

(KPNX) The skeletal remains firefighters found in a Phoenix, Arizona home after a call of smoke last week belonged to a child who had died more than two years ago, court documents show.

The Phoenix Police Department said 56-year-old Rafael Loera and 50-year-old Maribel Loera were arrested after the remains were found at the home.

According to the court documents, Rafael had an adopted 11-year-old girl who had not been seen or heard from since 2017.

Rafael told detectives she moved to Mexico and did not want contact but would not say where she was or who she was with.

When confronted about the holes in his story, Rafael admitted the child became ill in July of 2017 when she was on summer break, court documents show.

Rafael waited several days before trying to take her to the hospital, and she died en route, he told police.

