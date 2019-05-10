Prostitution sting in Alabama leads to 16 arrests

Crime

by: Olivia Stump

Posted: / Updated:
Prostitution_1557496833493-842137442.JPG

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 16 people are facing prostitution charges after an undercover sting. During the operation, Mobile Police Officers used the internet to set up exchanges on different websites.

The prostitution charges are misdemeanors, but officers say these types of operations help them prevent more violent crimes.

“We have worked many cases over the years where deals go bad,” said Major John Barber. “So they have a deal set up and now it’s a rip off, it’s a robbery. We’ve had shootings that have occurred in these transactions and up to homicides as well. Someone might go into the room thinking that they’re going to purchase sex from a female and all of a sudden there are two guys in the room to rob them. Maybe perhaps that goes even worse and there’s somebody shot. We know there are more major crimes associated with the illegal sex trade and that’s why we attack this.”

The following is a press release from Mobile Police:

The Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit arrested 16 individuals during Operation Snag this week. Officers posed as prostitutes in an effort to curtail the street-level crime of prostitution that is often linked to other violent crimes.

Officers conducted the sting operation at multiple locations citywide on May 9.

Here is a list of the individuals arrested and their charges.

Number of Arrested:                     16               

Patronizing a Prostitute:               6

Solicitation of Prostitution:          10                         

  1. Nicole Prince, 28
    1. Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
  2. Clifton Hoyle, 41
    1. Patronizing a Prostitute
  3.  Kaneca Snell, 40
    1. Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
    2. Possession of Marijuana Second Degree
  4. Tina Watson, 40
    1. Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
  5. Clyde Scott, 60
    1. Patronizing a Prostitute
  6. Doyle Givens, 59
    1. Patronizing a Prostitute
  7. Darrion Young, 26
    1. Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
  8. Shirley Weaver, 32
    1. Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
  9. Sierra Weaver, 23
    1. Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
    2. Attempting to Elude Police
    3. Resisting Arrest
  10. Kayla Johnson, 20
    1. Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
  11. Robert Barston, 44
    1. Patronizing a Prostitute
  12. Frederick Slay, 45
    1. Patronizing a Prostitute
  13. Curtis Williams, 32
    1. Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
  14. Steve Abney, 38
    1. Patronizing a Prostitute
  15. Jalen Foxx, 24
    1. Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution
    2. Possession of Marijuana Second Degree
    3.  Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  16. Johnny Phillips, 38
    1. Soliciting for the Purpose of Prostitution

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick