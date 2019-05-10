Prostitution sting in Alabama leads to 16 arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — 16 people are facing prostitution charges after an undercover sting. During the operation, Mobile Police Officers used the internet to set up exchanges on different websites.

The prostitution charges are misdemeanors, but officers say these types of operations help them prevent more violent crimes.

“We have worked many cases over the years where deals go bad,” said Major John Barber. “So they have a deal set up and now it’s a rip off, it’s a robbery. We’ve had shootings that have occurred in these transactions and up to homicides as well. Someone might go into the room thinking that they’re going to purchase sex from a female and all of a sudden there are two guys in the room to rob them. Maybe perhaps that goes even worse and there’s somebody shot. We know there are more major crimes associated with the illegal sex trade and that’s why we attack this.”

The following is a press release from Mobile Police:

The Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit arrested 16 individuals during Operation Snag this week. Officers posed as prostitutes in an effort to curtail the street-level crime of prostitution that is often linked to other violent crimes.

Officers conducted the sting operation at multiple locations citywide on May 9.

Here is a list of the individuals arrested and their charges.

Number of Arrested: 16

Patronizing a Prostitute: 6

Solicitation of Prostitution: 10