CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cell phones, computers, tablets, e-readers, MP3 players, electronic toys. Many of us have at least one or even all of these devices. Personal electronics are an integral part of our lives, and cybercriminals know it.

These devices hold a lot of our personal information. If they’re connected, attackers can shut them all down, leaving you stranded and in need of a professional to help get control back. If someone is using your information to open new accounts or make purchases, or you believe you’ve been the victim of a cybercrime, report it to the local police, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s office, and the Federal Trade Commission.

One of the best ways to protect your electronic devices is to check your settings and turn on automatic updates to get the most up-to-date protection offered by the device maker. If the software is not automatic, you may want to set a reminder to update manually.

Another protection is to change account passwords on a regular basis. Security professionals say that a password should be at least 12 characters and a combination of upper and lower case letters, numbers and symbols. Avoid common words or phrases or reusing passwords used on other accounts. Other ways to keep your password secure are to use the multi-factor authentication feature if the option is offered, pick security questions only you know the answer to, and use a password manager to keep track of your accounts with user names and passwords.

Always back up your data. Save your files to an external storage device, like a USB flash drive, an external hard drive or an online cloud storage service.

Never open an attachment on an email or text if you’re not sure who it came from. Always contact the business or person first before opening. Just one bad attachment can damage your entire network of devices.