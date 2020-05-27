Protests follow fatal arrest

(NBC News) Demonstrators clashed with police on the streets of Minneapolis overnight after a large crowd gathered outside of a precinct station to protest the death of George Floyd.

Floyd died Monday during an altercation with four police officers after they responded to a report of a “forgery in progress.”

Video taken by a bystander shows an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as he pleads for help, yelling “I can’t breathe!”

Floyd eventually stopped moving and was taken away in an ambulance.

The four officers involved in the arrest have since been fired, and the FBI and Minnesota state authorities are investigating.

