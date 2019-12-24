Providence man charged with molesting 2 young children

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – A Rhode Island man charged with molesting two children was held without bail at his arraignment.

Kevin Marland, Providence, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of indecent solicitation of a child, first-degree child molestation sexual assault, and second-degree child molestation sexual assault.

He did not enter a plea and he was referred to the public defender’s office. Pawtucket police began investigating in November.

The 38-year-old Marland was charged after reporting to the police station to speak with detectives Monday.

Pawtucket police say the children were 8 and 6 years old at the time of the alleged assaults.