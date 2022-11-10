PROVIDENCE, RI (WWLP) – Holyoke City Councilor Wilmer Puello-Mota went before a Superior Court judge in Rhode Island Thursday for a bail violation hearing.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Rhode Island Office of the Attorney General, their office had filed a notice of bail violation against Puello-Mota after an investigation confirmed that he had attended an event with juveniles in Holyoke, Massachusetts, in late October. He had been ordered not have contact with juveniles as part of his bail condition in a pending child pornography case in Rhode Island.

The Attorney General’s office argued that he be held without bail and serve 60 days, and that a bail violation hearing be scheduled for a future date. The court allowed Puello-Mota to admit that he had violated a condition of his bail by having contact with juveniles but released him on personal recognizance, the same bail previously set in the child pornography case.

Puello-Mota remains under a court imposed no-contact order barring contact with juveniles, except for his daughter, and is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in the child pornography case and in a separate forgery case on Tuesday, December 6.