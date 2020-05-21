Breaking News
Texas base put on lockdown after reports of shooter
1  of  2
Watch Live
2:15PM: City of Springfield phased reopening plan announcement 11:30AM: The latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country

PVTA driver assaulted after asking passenger to wear face covering

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PVTA_805269

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A PVTA bus driver was assaulted after asking a passenger to wear a face covering, a spokesperson for the transit authority says.

PVTA spokesperson Brandy Pelletier told 22News the incident happened Sunday in the area of Plainfield Street in Springfield.

Pelletier says no one was seriously injured in the incident, and no one needed medical attention, though the police were involved. 22News has contacted Springfield police for additional information.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the PVTA is only providing service for essential trips, and is requiring all passengers to keep their noses and mouths covered.

“Unfortunately this incident highlights the challenges and risks our employees take in working to ensure the safety of all who use the PVTA.  We encourage our riders to comply with this policy and ask for their support to ensure the safety of all,” Pelletier wrote.

Massachusetts residents are required to wear masks in public settings where social distancing is not possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Trending Stories

Donate Today