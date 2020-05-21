PVTA driver assaulted after asking passenger to wear face covering

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A PVTA bus driver was assaulted after asking a passenger to wear a face covering, a spokesperson for the transit authority says.

PVTA spokesperson Brandy Pelletier told 22News the incident happened Sunday in the area of Plainfield Street in Springfield.

Pelletier says no one was seriously injured in the incident, and no one needed medical attention, though the police were involved. 22News has contacted Springfield police for additional information.

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the PVTA is only providing service for essential trips, and is requiring all passengers to keep their noses and mouths covered.

“Unfortunately this incident highlights the challenges and risks our employees take in working to ensure the safety of all who use the PVTA. We encourage our riders to comply with this policy and ask for their support to ensure the safety of all,” Pelletier wrote.

Massachusetts residents are required to wear masks in public settings where social distancing is not possible.