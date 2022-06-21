Champaign Police continue to investigate after one is wounded.

QUEENS (PIX11)– A man is accused of hiding human remains in the basement of his Queens home, police said Tuesday.

Josh Legere, 38, is charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, police said.

The suspect’s father was cleaning the basement when he found a plastic bag with the decomposed body Saturday at around 3 p.m. The suspect and the dad live in the home on 138th Avenue in Laurelton, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death. No other details were available about the remains.

