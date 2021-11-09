Quincy business owner arrested, charged with filing false MassHealth claims

DEDHAM, Mass. (WWLP)- – An investigation by the Massachusetts Attorney General’s (AG) Medicaid Fraud Division has resulted in the arrest of a Quincy business owner for billing public and private insurance for health services that were not provided.

Nicole Kasimatis, aged 47, the owner and operator of Fortitude Counseling and Recovery Center in Quincy, was arraigned Thursday in Norfolk Superior Court on the charges of Medicaid False Claims (2 counts), Larceny over $1,200 (2 counts), Filing a False Health Care Claim (1 count), and Common and Notorious Thief (1 count).

The AG’s investigation into Kasimatis began after a referral from the Insurance Fraud Bureau (IFB) and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office. It is alleged that between 2016 and July 2021, Kasimatis billed for substance use disorder and/or mental health services she did not perform either because she was incarcerated or out of the country; billed for services not rendered by licensed or supervised Fortitude employees; and billed for services under the name and number of providers who no longer worked for Fortitude and who did not provide the services. Kasimatis allegedly obtained more than $480,000 from MassHealth. She also is alleged to have obtained at least another $4,800 from private insurances for services not rendered.

Kasimatis is alleged to have used the money for personal use, including posting bail for her prior criminal charges. In 2015 and 2018, Kasimatis was indicted by the Norfolk DA’s Office for public assistance fraud and larceny and pleaded guilty in Norfolk Superior Court in November 2020. She is currently on probation for those charges until November 2025.