BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A Quincy man was indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with receiving child pornography.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Department of Justice in Boston, Matthew Ormon, 50, was indicted on one count of receipt of child pornography. Ormon was previously charged by criminal complaint on April 5, 2022.

The charging documents state that during a search of Ormon’s residence on April 5, multiple devices, including two custom-built computers and a network drive device were seized. At least one device was found to contain a folder with numerous videos depicting child pornography. A forensic review of the devices remains ongoing.

The charge of receipt of child pornography provides for a sentence of at least five years and up to 20 years in prison, at least five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.