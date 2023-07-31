PROVIDENCE, R.I., (WWLP)– A Rhode Island probate judge and four other people have been indicted by a grand jury in a personal estate theft case.

According to the Rhode Island attorney general’s office, the statewide grand jury returned sealed indictments charging Sylvia Santilli (age 71), Luke Baughman (age 37), Jillian Chatelle (age 32), James Connors (age 69), and Priscilla Facha DiMaio (age 65) for crimes related to the theft of property from the estate of the late James Barbieri. The estate included collections of sports cards with an estimated value of more than $1 million and firearms worth more than $100,000. DiMaio is a probate judge in the town of Johnston.

Prosecutors say that Barbieri died on April 26, 2021 without a will. They allege that Santilli, who was a friend of the deceased, began taking items from his home two days before he died without legal consent. It is also alleged that on the day he died Santilli, her daughter Jillian Chatelle, and Chatelle’s boyfriend Luke Baughman, searched the internet for prices of sports cards in Barbieri’s collection. It is alleged the the co-defendants unlawfully removed sports cards and other items from the estate which they later sold a portions of, sought buyers for, and moved items to a storage unit for later sale.

James Connors, owner of Jim’s Firearm Repair and Sales in Johnston, is alleged to have received and sold firearms taken illegally from Barbieri’s estate. Prosecutors say that in response to a probate court subpoena, Connors knowingly submitted a false accounting and receipts of the firearms sold and their approximate value. It is alleged that Connors sold multiple firearms for more than the value of firearms that he reported to the Cranston Probate Court.

Additionally, it is alleged Priscilla Facha DiMaio falsely filed with the Cranston Probate Court an Application for Approval of Fiduciary’s and Attorney’s Fees for work that she claimed to have performed for the Barbieri Estate.

The defendants face the following charges:

Sylvia Santilli – one count of entering a dwelling to commit larceny, two counts of larceny over $1,500, one count of obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of conspiracy to attempt to obtain money under false pretenses, and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny.

Luke Baughman – one count of receiving stolen goods over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to receive stolen goods, one count of obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to attempt to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of larceny over $1,500 and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny.

Jillian Chatelle – one count of receiving stolen goods over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to receive stolen goods, one count of obtaining money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of conspiracy to obtain money under false pretenses, one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500, and one count of conspiracy to attempt to obtain money under false pretenses.

Priscilla DiMaio – one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500, and one count of providing a false document to a public official.

James Connors – one count of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses over $1,500, one count of unlawful appropriation over $1,000, and three counts of providing a false document to a public official.