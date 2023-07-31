SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rally is being held in Springfield along with Mayor Sarno, police, and the sheriff’s department Monday afternoon.
According to a new release from the Springfield Mayor’s Office, a rally will be held on the corner of School and Temple Streets at 2:30 p.m. to demand courts hold violent criminal offenders and not release them back into the community.
MAP: School Street & Temple Street in Springfield
Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined by members of the Springfield Police Department, Hampden County Nick Cocchi’s Department, and a group of community stakeholders who are demanding that the courts and some judges hold these violent criminal offenders accountable for their crimes.
Nearly a dozen arrests were made over 48 hours in the High, School, Temple, and Union Street corridor in Springfield, with officers seizing huge amounts of illegal drugs, firearms, and a suspect connected with a recent murder.
“Again, terrific work by our brave and dedicated men and women of the Springfield Police Department, State Police and Sheriff’s Department. Our collaborative efforts to suppress the violent criminal activity of guns and the dealing of poison on our streets will continue as we will continue to work together with all of our community and law enforcement partners to remove these bad actors from our streets.
Now, joining with our community stakeholders following our productive roundtable meeting, we will rally on School Street to highlight the efforts from our law enforcement partners, demand that Springfield Gardens secure and properly maintain their troubled properties, and ask that our courts and some judges keep these bad actors locked up so that they won’t continue to plague our neighborhoods and hurt our residents.
We need our courts to keep these violent criminal offenders off our streets and out of our neighborhoods.”Mayor Sarno