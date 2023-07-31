SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A rally is being held in Springfield along with Mayor Sarno, police, and the sheriff’s department Monday afternoon.

According to a new release from the Springfield Mayor’s Office, a rally will be held on the corner of School and Temple Streets at 2:30 p.m. to demand courts hold violent criminal offenders and not release them back into the community.

MAP: School Street & Temple Street in Springfield

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined by members of the Springfield Police Department, Hampden County Nick Cocchi’s Department, and a group of community stakeholders who are demanding that the courts and some judges hold these violent criminal offenders accountable for their crimes.

Nearly a dozen arrests were made over 48 hours in the High, School, Temple, and Union Street corridor in Springfield, with officers seizing huge amounts of illegal drugs, firearms, and a suspect connected with a recent murder.

