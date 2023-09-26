BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– A Randolph man was found guilty by a jury in Boston Federal Court in a sex trafficking case.

Admilson Gomes Pires, age 26, was found guilty on one count of sex trafficking of a child and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child after a five day trial.

According to prosecutors, Pires met the minor victim who had run away from her home in western Massachusetts in February 2019, and began a sexual relationship with her. In July 2019 he began trafficking her in Boston and Norwood. He created and posted a commercial sex advertisement online that contained explicit photographs and a video of the minor victim after selling her for sex to a family member of his in Dorchester.

Investigators say Pires groomed the victim and told her she would have to engage in prostitution if she wanted to continue to have a relationship with him. Additionally, Pires was accused of giving drugs to an adult female in exchange for letting the victim stay in her apartment.

On August 1, 2019, local police found the victim in Norwood and returned her home.

U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for Dec. 18, 2023. The charge of sex trafficking of a child carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, with a maximum sentence of up to life in prison, five years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

If you or someone you know may be impacted or experiencing commercial sex trafficking, call the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, email the state’s Anti-Trafficking Taskforce at Cattaskforce@mass.gov or USAMA.VictimAssistance@usdoj.gov, or file a report with the U.S. Department of Justice.