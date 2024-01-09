BOSTON (WWLP) – A Randolph man was sentenced Monday in federal court in Boston for sex trafficking a 15-year-old western Massachusetts minor.

The U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin sentenced Admilson Gomes Pires, 26, to 11 years in prison and five years of supervised release. In addition, Pires was ordered to pay $5,500 in restitution to the victim. Pires was convicted of one count of sex trafficking of a child and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a child by a federal jury in September 2023.

“Mr. Pires not only preyed upon a minor runaway, but he cruelly subjected her to sexual abuse and trafficking. His calculated manipulation, from grooming this vulnerable young girl to orchestrating commercial sex transactions, demonstrate a reprehensible lack of humanity,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy. “This case underscores why combatting human trafficking, which often hides in plain sight, is such a high priority for this office. January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month and our office remains steadfast in our commitment to combatting this heinous conduct, seeking justice for survivors and holding perpetrators accountable. The exploitation of vulnerable individuals, especially minors, will never be tolerated.”

“Admilson Pires is a predator who groomed a 15-year-old child who ran away from home for his own gratification and profit, and today’s sentence reflects the seriousness of his crimes,” said Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division. “Sex trafficking is among the most depraved crimes on the books, and using a victim-centered approach, FBI Boston’s Child Exploitation – Human Trafficking Task Force will continue to do everything it can to protect our most vulnerable from those who seek to manipulate and harm them.”

The minor victim had run from her home in Western Massachusetts in February 2019, when Pires met her and began a sexual relationship with her. In July 2019, Pires began trafficking the minor victim in Boston and Norwood after grooming her. After selling the minor victim to his adult uncle in Dorchester for sex, he created and posted an online commercial sex advertisement containing explicit photographs and a video of the minor victim. The minor victim was informed by Pires that if she desired to remain in a relationship with him, she would have to engage in prostitution with strangers.

The suspect used drugs to manipulate an adult female into harboring a minor victim at her apartment in Norwood for the purpose of sex trafficking. During the course of 11 days, Pires had the minor victim engage in commercial sex for him out of the Norwood apartment – arranging four to five dates per day for the money he kept for himself. Pires arranged for the minor victim to have sex with at least one sex buyer who was extremely violent toward her.

The minor victim was located and returned home by local law enforcement on August 1, 2019.

