COLCHESTER, Conn. (WWLP) – A Manchester man is facing several charges after allegedly driving 132 miles per hour in Colchester Monday morning.

At around 10:28 a.m., Connecticut State Troopers were conducting speed enforcement on Route 2 in the area of Exit 17 in Colchester when they clocked a 2014 Range Rover traveling 132 MPH in a posted 65 MPH zone. When attempting to pull the vehicle over, the vehicle exited the highway and nearly struck a CT DOT employee working at the intersection of Exit 17 and Mill Hill Road.

The Troopers lost sight of the vehicle and proceeded to check the surrounding area. The Range Rover was found parked in a garage at a business on Old Colchester Road, despite being directed to leave the business by employees. The driver was located and identified as 23-year-old Faizal Fasasi of Manchester, Connecticut.

Faizal Fasasi was arrested and charged with the following:

Endangerment of a Highway Worker

No Insurance in a Construction Zone

Reckless Operation in a Construction Zone

Disobeying the Signal of a Police Officer in a Construction Zone

Improper Passing

Passing in a No Passing Zone

Failure to Obey Stop Sign

Criminal Trespass in the 1st Degree

Interfering with an Officer

Reckless Endangerment in the 2nd Degree

Fasasi is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned at Norwich Superior Court on Tuesday.