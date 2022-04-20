(KTLA) – Rapper A$AP Rocky was detained at Los Angeles International Airport after landing in a private jet Wednesday morning, multiple outlets reported.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, had been under investigation by LAPD in connection with a Nov. 6 shooting involving a victim who told officers that the rapper shot at him several times, NBC News reported.

No further details were immediately available. KTLA has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for information.

The incident at the airport was first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by other outlets.

TMZ reported that the rapper had just arrived from Barbados when he was met by officers at the airport terminal and taken away in handcuffs.

LAPD detained the rapper with help from Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team, according to NBC.

Mayers had been vacationing in Barbados with singer Rihanna, who is pregnant with the couple’s child.

Check back for updates on this developing story.