SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A guilty plea in Springfield’s Federal Court from a Chicago based rapper.

Herbert Wright, 25, a/k/a “G Herbo,” pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of making a false statement to a federal official.

According to prosecutors, Wright was involved in a nationwide wire fraud conspiracy that victimized businesses and then lied to a federal agent to conceal his involvement.

Beginning in at least March 2017 through November 2018, Wright and, allegedly, his co-defendants, including rap promoter Antonio Strong, conspired to defraud numerous businesses and individuals across the country by using unauthorized and stolen payment card account information of real individuals – including the actual cardholders’ names, addresses, security codes and account expiration dates. They are alleged to have purchased luxury goods and services, including private jet charters, exotic car rentals, and deluxe accommodations, which were provided by the businesses and then refuted by the original cardholders.

“Mr. Wright used stolen account information as his very own unlimited funding source, using victims’ payment cards to finance an extravagant lifestyle and advance his career. Mr. Wright’s conduct affected countless businesses and individuals across the United States who had to foot his nearly $140,000 bill in unauthorized transactions. Mr. Wright flaunted his lavish spending on social media, in music videos and in industry news. This office and our law enforcement partners are committed to ensuring that individuals and businesses are protected against fraudsters. This case should serve as a reminder that if you break the law, you will be prosecuted and held accountable – regardless of who you are,” said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Wright admitted, as part his guilty plea, that he was responsible for $139,878 in victim losses. U.S. District Court Judge Mark G. Mastroianni scheduled sentencing for Nov. 7, 2023. Strong has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.