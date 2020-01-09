‘Ready to fire’ firearm seized by Springfield police

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Police arrested a man for a suspended license and seized a loaded firearm after a traffic stop on Birnie Avenue in Springfield Wednesday night.

Springfield Police Department Spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 44-year-old Jose Encarnacion of New Britain, Connecticut was pulled over for a defective brake light, no inspection sticker and a suspended license at 10:40 p.m.

Officers saw an open Bud Light Lime on the passenger seat and the handle of a firearm between the drivers’ seat and center console.

Walsh said officers found the gun to be loaded, drawn and ready to fire. The gun was seized as well as loose ammunition that was found inside the car.

Encarnacion is currently on probation in Connecticut and his probation officer was notified. He is facing the following charges: