SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Unfortunately, gun violence was widespread, affecting states across the country this Fourth of July weekend.

22News took a close look at crime and gun violence locally over the holiday weekend. In many communities across the US, the Fourth of July celebration took a violent turn. Although we fared much better here in Hampden County, it certainly was a busy weekend for many local cities

For residents of the Chicago suburb Highland Park, the Fourth of July festivities turned into tragedy when a gunman opened fire on the parade. While cities in Western Massachusetts were spared such an unthinkable horror, the weekend did not unfold without incident in Hampden County.

Holyoke Police were called to Bridge Street for a reported shooting at approximately 9:30 p.m. Monday night. They were advised that a driver in a black sedan stuck a gun out the driver’s side window and fired it into the air. Several casings were found in the area.

In Chicopee, one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting on Center Street at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night. Our calls to both the Holyoke and Chicopee Police Departments went unreturned.

While some communities in Western Massachusetts have some activity, things in the city of Springfield were relatively peaceful.

“Monday night on the fourth there was a whole lot of people a lot of spectators. The Spirit of Springfield put on a great show. We had a lot of officers there ahead of time on the bridge and in the river and in the surrounding area and the entire event was flawless, a fabulous fireworks show and no issues whatsoever to report,” Springfield Police Department Public Information Officer Ryan Walsh told 22News.

Walsh added that while the weekend was a busy one for Springfield, it was on par with activity for any other summer weekend. The department usually deploys additional officers in certain areas of the city, like bars and nightclubs, to be proactive and keep things safe.

The real-time crime analysis unit helps the Springfield police identify locations that have a potential for criminal activity, so they can stay close at hand.