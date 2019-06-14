Recent Springfield anti-John sweep a result of complaints from residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nine people are facing charges after an anti-John and anti-prostitution sweep in Springfield on Wednesday.

This the fifth prostitution sting conducted by the Springfield Police in the last few months. Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News Wednesday’s sweep was in response to complaints made by people living in the South End and lower Forest Park.

People we spoke with were not surprised to hear about the sting. One Springfield resident told 22News he thinks the prostitution rate has gone down.

Jose Rafael Verjeo told 22News, “It used to be worse before okay, you used to see them all over the place now you walk around in the city and if they are around, you don’t know it.”

Walsh said the arrests were made using undercover officers. The nine people arrested are charged with sexual conduct for a fee.