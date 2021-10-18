Reckless driver arrested after Springfield Police seize gun during traffic stop

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Springfield was arrested Friday afternoon after police seized a gun while conducting a traffic stop.

According to a statement from Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, an officer conducted a traffic stop on Parker Street at around 3:15 p.m. Friday. As the officer approached the car, the operator 33-year-old Michael Flores, drove away.

Flores was reportedly seen driving in and out of traffic at “erratically.” At this point a second police cruiser witnessed Flores driving on Gardens Drive and successfully pulled him over without incident.

After stopping the vehicle, officers learned that Flores was driving with a suspended license and that his car was unregistered. Authorities also report they found ammunition in the vehicle and a loaded handgun in the road on Parker Street where Flores was allegedly driving recklessly. The ammunition found inside the car matched the ammunition found in the handgun.

Flores was charged with the following: