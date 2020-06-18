Recovery of a firearm in Springfield leads to an arrest Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police arrested a man Thursday morning who allegedly pointed a gun at a person inside a car on Friday.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, 21-year-old Jeremy Garcia was arrested around 9:15 a.m. at a home on South East Street in Amherst.

Last Friday around 5:10 p.m. officers were called to the 1600 block of Boston Road for a gun call where Garcia pointed a gun at a person in another car and pistol whipped another victim.

Walsh said officers located Garcia on Boston Road but due to the safety of pedestrians and drivers in the area, the pursuit was canceled. Officers then located Garcia’s car unoccupied car parked in a driveway on Goodwin Street and recovered a firearm inside the car along with his identification.

(Photo: Springfield PD)

Officers requested and were granted a warrant for Garcia’s arrest. Walsh said Garcia was previously arrested by Springfield Police in 2017 on firearms charges and convicted. He is charged with the following: