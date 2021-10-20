Recreational vehicles stolen in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Police Department is looking for the public’s help for information on the theft of a dirt bike and 3 wheeler.

According to the police, they were stolen Monday night or early Tuesday morning on Tow Path Lane, a cul-de-sac off Little River Road. The 3 wheeler is not currently running and is a rare model that was only made for two years, making parts hard to come by.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Detective Coach at c.coach@cityofwestfield.org or (413)-642-9388.