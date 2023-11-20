REHOBOTH, MA. (WWLP) – Police in Bristol County are investigating a murder-suicide.

Police say they were called to a home on Summer Street in Rehoboth for a well-being check on 77-year-old Barbara Cruz.

When officers arrived, they discovered two people shot dead, one being Cruz and the other, 72-year-old Omar Bradley.

Police believe Bradley shot and killed Cruz, and then shot himself. Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County DA’s Office are investigating.