REHOBOTH, MA. (WWLP) – Police in Bristol County are investigating a murder-suicide.
Police say they were called to a home on Summer Street in Rehoboth for a well-being check on 77-year-old Barbara Cruz.
When officers arrived, they discovered two people shot dead, one being Cruz and the other, 72-year-old Omar Bradley.
Police believe Bradley shot and killed Cruz, and then shot himself. Massachusetts State Police and the Bristol County DA’s Office are investigating.
WWLP-22News, an NBC affiliate, began broadcasting in March 1953 providing local news, network, syndicated, and local programming to western Massachusetts. Follow 22News on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.