Religious shootings on the rise across the United States

PELHAM, NH (WWLP) – Two people were injured in a shooting at the New England Pentecostal Church in Pelham, New Hampshire on Saturday.

A wedding was taking place at the time, with about 40 people in attendance. Guests at the wedding were able to subdue the shooter until authorities arrived and took 37-year-old Dale Halloway into custody.

(Pelham Police Department)

According to the Pelham Police Department, Halloway has been charged with first-degree assault and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Police have not confirmed a motive in the shooting, but they do not believe it was random. They allegedly recovered a handgun at the church.

75-year-old Bishop Stanley Choate who was shot in the chest and 60-year-old Claire McMullen, the bride of the wedding, who was shot in the arm were taken to area hospitals. Some other guests were treated at the church for minor injuries. Nobody was killed in the incident.

This eludes to a bigger problem, why has there been a rise in religious shootings in the United States?

According to Pew Research Center, in 2018 more than a quarter of the world’s countries experienced hostilities motivated by religious hatred, mob violence related to religion, terrorism, and harassment of women for violating religious codes.

That’s up nearly 10 percentage points from a decade ago and affecting virtually every religious group: with Christians, Muslims, and Jewish groups the most targeted.

The New Hampshire State Police and Pelham Police Department are continuing to investigate the shooting.

