SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A human skull and bones found in Southwick 30 years ago have not yet been identified.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s website, the unsolved case of John Doe dates back to May 16, 1992. The remains were found in a wooded area on the west side of North Longyard Road. They believe the victim was a Caucasian man between 30 and 50 years of age, who sustained trauma to the face.

If you have any information on this case, contact your local police department, the State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5941, State Police Unresolved Cases Unit at 1-855-MA-SOLVE (1-855-627-6583) or you can text the word Solve to 274637 from your cell phone.